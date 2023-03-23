SOUTH GLENS FALLS — As part of the ongoing mission to provide the cleanest drinking water possible to residents, village officials are in the process of adding GAC to the municipal water filtration system.

“’GAC’ stands for granular activated carbon,” explained South Glens Fall Highway and Maintenance supervisor T.J. Chagnon. “It filters out PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate).”

Also known as polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), PFOA and PFOS are man-made compounds used in the manufacturing of many different products including stain and water-resistant fabrics, non-stick products, polishes, waxes, paints, cleaning products, firefighting foams and more.

For a number of years, Chagnon said the federal Environmental Protection Agency has been tracking the amounts of PFAS that have found their way into municipal groundwater.

“It’s a pollutant, basically, cancer-causing,” he said. “The EPA has a maximum contaminant level, they call it MCL, of 70 parts per trillion. And then the state has a maximum contaminant level of 10 parts per trillion.”

Fortunately, Chagnon explained that the village of South Glens Falls has tested well below even the state’s MCL, at around four parts per trillion, but as the concern over PFAS grows, village officials decided to get proactive and seek out federal grants to help fund solutions.

“We’re below the maximum contaminant level, but the writing’s on the wall. Eventually the government is going to say zero is what’s allowed in drinking water,” he said. “If we would have waited, and then they say, ‘hey, now it’s zero,’ then every person in the world would be trying to get these grants.”

The village was awarded a $1 million grant for the construction of a GAC filtration system to be added to its water treatment facility on Beach Street. The GAC system will eliminate the PFAS in the village's water, as well other finite particulates that contribute to water quality degradation.

“They call it a polisher. It ‘polishes’ the water,” Chagnon said. “It does filter out other contaminants, so it’s going to make the water more palatable.”

Chagnon explained that South Glens Falls receives its groundwater through 20 natural springs, which leach into a tank that feeds into the village’s covered reservoir.

“That raw water will come down the pipe, through the GAC filtration, then under our water plant,” he explained.

Once the water reaches the water plant, the chlorine and other purification elements are added, before it’s pumped through another set of cartridge filters.

“Some processes use the GAC at the end, but what the GAC filters will also filter out is chlorine, so if you do that, you have to re-chlorinate,” Chagnon said. “The whole point of a filtration plant is to get the stuff that we don’t want in our drinking water out and keep the stuff that we do want in because there is stuff in water that we do want you to consume.”

Each of the 12-feet-wide, 25-feet-tall tanks will hold 40,000 pounds of GAC. Ports on the outside of the vessels will indicate how much trace PFAS are being collected by the carbon. Once the trace amount reaches a certain point within the vessel, the raw water will be rerouted into the other vessel, while the media is swapped out in the first.

Chagnon estimated that the GAC in each vessel should last at least a year before needing to be changed, be he thought it could be longer due to the relatively small amounts of PFAS in the village's water already.

“Once you start to get (PFAS) in that test port, that’s basically saying the carbon has used its life,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to last less (than a year) because we have such a small trace (of PFAS).”

The overall cost of the project is estimated to be around $1.8 million. Chagnon said along with the grant already received, there are several other municipal water grants the village can apply for, as well as capital project funds that the board could release to pay for the GAC system’s construction.

“Once everything’s kind of finalized, the board will make a decision on what we take out in loans, what we take out of fund balance,” he said. “There’ll still be some odds and ends stuff. There’ll still be some paving and stuff like that to be done, but we’re hoping that within a few months that the filtration part is online.”

Chagnon said it could take upwards of a year of operation to get a clear view of just how much the maintenance of the new system will affect the long-term rates applied to villagers.

“Our goal is to impact the water rates as little as possible, but when it comes to water quality, we want safe water, we want the best water,” he said. “We want to make sure that what we’re putting out the back of that plant is safe for everybody.”