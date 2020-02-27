South Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Company wants limits at its polling place

MOREAU — A local fire department has begun a battle with the Saratoga County Board of Elections over polling places.
The South Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Company wants polling places set up no earlier than an hour before voting begins, with everything removed an hour after voting ends. Firefighters will no longer help to set up tables and chairs. And they want the town — or the county — to pay a fee and sign a contract for each election.
The county Board of Elections responded by flatly saying that the fire department’s actions are illegal.
By state law, the fire company can’t put any restrictions on the use of its taxpayer-supported building as a polling place, Deputy Commissioner John Marcellus said.
“That’s illegal,” he said.
Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said the same thing when the fire company informed him of the new policy. The company wrote back, via text, that it would not change its decision.
The company held a meeting in January and voted to change its policy regarding the use of its building. The new policy applies to everyone, including the Board of Elections, according to the fire company.
Kusnierz was somewhat taken aback when he learned the news through a certified letter sent from the fire company. The company also sent a certified letter to the town clerk, saying that the company had specifically discussed the election at a Feb. 19 meeting.
The fire company wrote the town clerk to inform her that the county Board of Elections could use the firehouse from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on April 28, June 23 and Nov. 3. Those are the presidential primary, federal primary and general election dates. The Reynolds Road firehouse is used as a polling place for Moreau voters in districts 5, 9 and 10.
Both letters emphasized that poll workers would have to set up the polling place no sooner than one hour before voting begins.
Kusnierz noted that many poll workers are elderly.
“I am concerned about them setting up and taking down tables,” he said.
In addition, he said, the town highway department picks up the election booths and other equipment a week before each election. The department then distributes it to the polling places. That work is not done in one hour and is never done just before the polling place opens.
It’s not unheard of, though. By state law, in New York City, Buffalo and Rochester, the Board of Elections delivers all equipment half an hour before the polls open.
As for why the county uses the firehouse, state law directs the Board of Elections to pick nonprofit organizations.
“A building exempt from taxation shall be used whenever possible as a polling place,” the law states.
Marcellus and Kusnierz noted that law. Kusnierz also noted that the town had recently sponsored a $100,000 state grant for the fire company.
He criticized the company for its decision and the way it announced it.
“First of all, I’m not the Saratoga County Board of Elections,” he said. “And I’m not sure why it was sent by certified mail. I open all my mail — and read it. It cost $6.30. That’s a waste of taxpayer money.”
