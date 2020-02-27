South Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Company wants limits at its polling place

The fire company wrote the town clerk to inform her that the county Board of Elections could use the firehouse from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on April 28, June 23 and Nov. 3. Those are the presidential primary, federal primary and general election dates. The Reynolds Road firehouse is used as a polling place for Moreau voters in districts 5, 9 and 10.

Both letters emphasized that poll workers would have to set up the polling place no sooner than one hour before voting begins.

Kusnierz noted that many poll workers are elderly.

“I am concerned about them setting up and taking down tables,” he said.

In addition, he said, the town highway department picks up the election booths and other equipment a week before each election. The department then distributes it to the polling places. That work is not done in one hour and is never done just before the polling place opens.

It’s not unheard of, though. By state law, in New York City, Buffalo and Rochester, the Board of Elections delivers all equipment half an hour before the polls open.

As for why the county uses the firehouse, state law directs the Board of Elections to pick nonprofit organizations.