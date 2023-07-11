A series of decisions made at the South Glens Falls Village Board meeting Wednesday July 5...

Trench box

Village officials voted to purchase a trench box for the Department of Public Works for $18,230. Trench boxes are used by work crews under surface streets. They typically consist of two heavy metal plates that can be adjusted to support the walls of the hole in which work is being done.

Still iffy on Social media

Despite previously voting to create a dedicated social media page for official village use, trustees are still hesitant to develop a social media policy for staff.

Mayor Nicholas Bodkin proposed that “designated officials” could post on the village's page. Trustees Harry Gutheil and Tony Girard both said they did not want Facebook or other social media used on municipally-owned computers.

A motion to accept Bodkin’s proposal failed with Gutheil and Girard voting “no,” Bodkin and trustee Tim Carota voting ‘yes,” and Trustee Joe Orlow abstaining.

Legal council

In an attempt to regulate the amount of hours billed to the village’s legal counsel, Mayor Nicholas Bodkin instituted and hour-long “attorney/client privilege” meeting prior to each open village meeting.

The closed-door sessions have been discussed by board members several times as unnecessary.

Trustee Harry Gutheil said the meetings have been attributed to driving up the legal costs of the village. During its July 5, 2023 meeting, Gutheil proposed a resolution to amend the village’s agreement with its law firm, to allow each of the trustees the ability to contact counsel independently. That motion passed, despite Bodkin's dissent. The village's attorney is Mary Elizabeth Kissane, an associate with Miller, Mannix, Schachner, and Hafner.