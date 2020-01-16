South Glens Falls team wins Post-Star Academic Bowl

For several months, high school teams competed on Wednesday nights, leading to this week's playoffs. The final results: South Glens Falls, first; Hudson Falls, second; Lake George, third; and Crown Point, fourth. Other teams in the playoffs were Warrensburg, Ticonderoga, Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs.

Started in 1987, The Post-Star Academic Bowl gives students an opportunity to compete in a contest of wits. This year, there were 20 teams representing 17 schools from five counties, Nicolls said.

“The teams came from as far away as Indian Lake and as far north as Elizabethtown," she said. "All of the officials are either retired team coaches, parents of participating students or have grown up as participating students themselves. We all enjoy the time we spend together, and some of us have worked together for 20 years."

In Wednesday's final round, there were 20-second math questions, bonus questions, "Jeopardy"-type questions, word mash-ups, and lots of government, history and geography-related questions.

"A lot of the teams are coming from small towns," Nicolls said. "We feel that we offer a great opportunity for a student who might not be interested in sports ... to compete in a different way. And we want them to have fun doing it."

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.

