South Glens Falls team wins Post-Star Academic Bowl

QUEENSBURY — It was a nail-biting final round, with South Glens Falls winning against Hudson Falls by barely one bonus question in The Post-Star Academic Bowl regional finals on Wednesday night at Queensbury High School.
“It was a bit of an adrenaline rush,” said South Glens Falls High School bowl squad captain Parker Taft right after the win. “The squad was ahead by five points. It was a bit of a heart-stopper. Our team never came in first.”
On Wednesday, after several rounds and a final round score of 230 to 225, South Glens Falls High School took the top slot, with Hudson Falls High School coming in second.
“It was a little crazy. We came into this as the seventh seat, and to get all this way to the final round,” said Caroline Martindale, the Hudson Falls team captain. “And to (have lost) by just five points.”
But it was a mostly too-close-to-call competition to the finish, with South Glens Falls ahead of Hudson Falls, 80 to 60; then Hudson Falls ahead 135 to 110; then South Glens Falls leading 170 to 165.
You have free articles remaining.
"It's OK. You still have a 180 points left," said Pattye Nicolls, this year’s Academic Bowl commissioner, before the final set of questions.
Both teams will now advance to the Academic Bowl national competition in Washington, D.C., later this year.
For several months, high school teams competed on Wednesday nights, leading to this week's playoffs. The final results: South Glens Falls, first; Hudson Falls, second; Lake George, third; and Crown Point, fourth. Other teams in the playoffs were Warrensburg, Ticonderoga, Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs.
Started in 1987, The Post-Star Academic Bowl gives students an opportunity to compete in a contest of wits. This year, there were 20 teams representing 17 schools from five counties, Nicolls said.
“The teams came from as far away as Indian Lake and as far north as Elizabethtown," she said. "All of the officials are either retired team coaches, parents of participating students or have grown up as participating students themselves. We all enjoy the time we spend together, and some of us have worked together for 20 years."
In Wednesday's final round, there were 20-second math questions, bonus questions, "Jeopardy"-type questions, word mash-ups, and lots of government, history and geography-related questions.
"A lot of the teams are coming from small towns," Nicolls said. "We feel that we offer a great opportunity for a student who might not be interested in sports ... to compete in a different way. And we want them to have fun doing it."
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.