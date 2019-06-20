SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Village Board showed no interest in closing down the Clearview Motel Wednesday, after a resident complained that the motel was violating its zoning by allowing guests to stay for years.
But a board member said the building inspector should check every room to make sure everything is up to code.
“We need to bring it up to a standard of living, even if you’re poor,” board member Joe Orlow said. “Bad things happen to good people. They should still have toilets, water, heat, everything.”
The motel has been completely refurbished since it was bought by new owners in 2015, and residents there said they had no complaints about their rooms. But the hotel rooms do not meet code standards for apartments, in terms of density. There are also concerns about the smoke detectors.
Local activist Brigid Martin, who brought the issue to the board, urged it to enforce the law.
“We’re either a community of laws, or we’re not,” she said. “To overlook the laws for a few because it feels good, that’s not what should be done.”
She raised the issue after a fire killed one guest at the motel. The building where the fire occurred has an older fire detection system that is not hooked to the main office.
The newer part of the complex has a series of smoke detectors hooked to a system at the main office, which will alert the manager and show where the fire alarm is going off.
Because the older building isn't hooked to the main office, the manager had to go from door to door, knocking, in search of the fire last week.
“They were calling out, ‘It’s not me, Helen,’” manager Helen Tiu said. “Then I got to Mr. Godfrey’s door and he didn’t answer.”
The fire was in the room of Fred H. Godfrey III, 71, who died of smoke inhalation. The motel’s maintenance worker put out the fire. No cause has been identified, but Tiu thinks it could have been started by a cigarette.
She said she tells all guests not to smoke in their rooms, but that many do it anyway. That suggests many of them have disabled their smoke alarms.
Martin said the building inspector should check every smoke detector. She also wants the village not to allow long-term stays at the motel.
But other village residents said the village should focus on creating affordable housing rather than cracking down on the motel. Guests there pay $800 a month, which is much cheaper than renting an apartment and paying for heat and electricity.
“I do agree there needs to be some boundary for them, but I wonder where these homeless people will go,” Peg Brady said. “We need affordable housing. These are hard-working people. They need our help. I just hate to see them put out on the street.”
Another resident said the village should not put them out.
“If we just say, ‘You can’t be there,’ I know people who can’t find any place else,” said Tim Buckley. “Is that the kind of village we want to be?”
Martin said the village is allowing substandard conditions by letting people live at the motel. She said it’s “taking advantage of the poor.”
“And I don’t feel it’s the best way to take care of the disabled. There’s no elevator,” she said. “If there’s a problem, it needs to be addressed. We can’t look the other way.”
Brady said the problem isn’t the motel.
“The root cause of this is homelessness and the lack of affordable housing,” she said.
Martin said the motel is bringing down the village’s reputation among tourists.
“If you want to take prime property in the middle of the village and turn it into a fleabag dumping ground, there should be a vote and the whole village will decide,” she said.
Mayor Harry Gutheil ended the discussion at that point.
“The board will take all your comments into consideration,” he said. “If there is a code change, we will publish a legal ad and all of you can speak again.”
