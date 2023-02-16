SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls Village Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to take action against a home on Ferry Boulevard that has fallen into disrepair following a drug bust in November.

After discussing the details of the matter in an executive session, the board, acting as the consolidated health board for the village, declared a public health and safety emergency at 42 Ferry Boulevard.

In November, The Post-Star reported that the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office had arrested seven people on narcotics charges at the location, following a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking.

Caitlin Pruess, Zachary King, Brendan Pulica, Bobbie Demgerd, Patricia Sexton, Rachel Cenate, and Auriel Daad, were all in the home when a search warrant was executed by the Sheriff’s Office's Special Operations Team, Narcotics Unit and South Glens Falls Police Department.

Scales, packaging material, quantities of fentanyl, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin, suboxone, oxycodone and a shotgun were seized from the residence, police said.

Pruess was accused of possessing and selling quantities of crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine throughout Saratoga County.

All were charged with felony and misdemeanor level counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Misdemeanor charges of criminally using drug paraphernalia were also among the charges for all.

Pruess was charged with four felony counts of sale of a controlled substance.

Following the bust, the home was condemned in accordance with Chapter 1, Section 108 of the village's property maintenance code by Kevin Ostrander Jr., the village’s building inspector and code enforcement officer. The motion on Wednesday authorized Ostrander to take all legal actions necessary to secure and render the property safe.

"This action is in response to the current 'Sanitation Violation' and 'Unsafe Premise Notice' of 42 Ferry Boulevard," South Glens Falls Mayor Nicholas Bodkin wrote in a statement to The Post-Star. "The Village of South Glens Falls has been engaged in addressing these concerns and will continue to do so as we move forward. At this time the village cannot comment further regarding the above mentioned property due to the potential for litigation."