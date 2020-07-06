South Glens Falls store closed for a year reopens

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — After more than 14 months closed, the convenience store near the Clearview Motel has reopened.
The Route 9 store closed in 2019 after an unusual bankruptcy case. The former owner had opened the store with money that a friend had given him to invest. The friend, who lived in India, wasn’t thrilled to learn that the money went into a store rather than a more traditional investment.
The friend called the debt due, but the owner declared bankruptcy to keep the store without having to pay. A judge ruled that he had to give the store to his friend, who had paid for the business.
The friend didn’t have a green card, so he sold it to another friend who could operate it.
Now Surinder Cheema, who owns 20 gas stations in the state, is running the store.
Cheema gutted the long-closed store and acquired two franchises — one for fast food, one for gas — to get restarted.
It wasn’t a great time to start up a business.
Construction was nearly done when the coronavirus shutdown began.
“We couldn’t work for two months,” Cheema said.
Once things began to reopen, Cheema was able to finish construction, get his liquor license and pass the required inspections. But he’s still waiting on the Lottery. The machine must be installed by a state Lottery worker, and they are not visiting sites until July 17. His store is so far down on the list that he doesn’t expect them to get to him for two months.
Beer, gas and lottery are typically his biggest sellers at gas stations.
Later this week, he will start fast food: pizza, wings, subs made to order, and sandwiches. He also wants to hire more employees. He only has a skeleton staff right now, with many potential employees saying they are concerned about catching coronavirus.
“A lot of people, they don’t want to go out and work right now,” he said. “I’ll need more (workers) for the food.”
Anyone interested can apply at the store.
He had a soft opening last Tuesday, with prepackaged snacks, drinks and gas available. He expects it will pick up with hot food
“Customers are coming,” he said. “Not too many know we are open yet.”
