SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Sewer rates are going up in the village.
The village has been charging less than the total cost for years, and now the system needs major repairs, adding to the cost. But Village Board members aren’t sure exactly how much everything will cost, so they have been hesitant to raise rates.
Mayor Harry Gutheil said they have come to the point where they must increase costs for the sewer bill due in October.
“We’re budgeting fund balance every year to make it,” he said. “I think it would be prudent to try to balance the budget, even if we have to adjust again after the (repair) project.”
He has advised the board to increase the rate to cover the normal expenses so the sewer fund’s operational costs are balanced by its revenues. That would be an estimated increase of $75,000, divided among users based on their water usage.
The village’s sewer costs have been increasing since 2012. They are now 14 percent higher. This year alone, the village has had to spend about $75,000 from fund balance to pay sewer bills, Gutheil said.
“We can’t sustain, appropriating the fund balance,” he said.
The village’s fiscal year is over, but the books haven’t been closed, so the shortfall is still an estimated $75,000.
The village is also about to undertake a $2 million repair project, partly supported by $500,000 in grants.
That could lead to another rate increase next year.
The project is part of the rate-setting problem — until the board has gotten bids and knows exactly how much the project will cost, it’s not possible to determine how much money must be raised from the sewer users.
“That’s the issue. No one knows what the cost of the project will be,” board member Tony Girard said.
The board will likely get a loan for its share of the project. To get the full $500,000 grant, the village must spend $1.5 million, but if the total project bids are less than $2 million, the village and the state could spend less.
“We’re certainly not going to spend more than $2 million,” Gutheil said.
The village’s engineering consultant will be able to advise the board on sewer rates once the final project costs are determined later this year.
The village also had big water system repairs to make, but those are not causing the same problem.
“The water fund is doing the opposite,” Gutheil said. “The water fund is in good shape.”
