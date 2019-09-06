SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Village officials are trying again to get their water tower repainted.
The huge tower, which stands above Village Hall, is clearly in need of work. The peeling paint and dirt can be seen from blocks away.
But the 1-million-gallon tank was originally covered with lead-based paint. Removing it will be costly, and the bids the village got early this year were too high.
This month, the village is going out to bid again.
“We’re figuring, this time of year, we’ll get more competitive bids,” Mayor Harry Gutheil said.
This spring, the apparent low bidder was Utility Service Co., which bid $1.5 million to just repaint and $1.6 million to remove the lead-based paint and repaint. The other bidder was Amstar, which bid $1.7 million for repainting and $2.3 million to also remove the lead-based paint.
Village officials had hoped for much lower bids. They have a $1.6 million state grant, but it is not intended solely for the water tower. The grant is also earmarked for filters at the water plant and the replacement of some 100-year-old water pipes.
They’re hoping that, in the spring, contractors already had their jobs for the year lined up and didn’t bother to bid on the water tank project.
They want bids that are much lower than the $1.6 million total of the grant.
“We’re looking for something that fits into the grant,” Gutheil said. “We aren’t just doing the tank.”
They will accept bids for both a simple repainting and for scraping off all the lead-based paint and then repainting. The second is the preferred option, since it will finally resolve the village’s long dilemma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.