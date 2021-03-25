South Glens Falls seeking public input on police reform plan

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The village will host a pair of last-minute public forums to gain additional feedback on a state-mandated police reform plan that will update some of the South Glens Falls Police Department’s internal policies for the first time in nearly two decades.
Chief David Gifford said the village got off to “a late start” in drafting the 22-page proposal, which must still be approved by the Village Board and submitted to the state by the April 1 deadline.
The 12-person committee tasked with developing the reform plan has been reaching out to the community via a paper survey since the process began in November, but is now looking to gain additional feedback, Gifford said.
“For our public comments, we did send out some surveys,” he said. “We got all the results back from that and now we’re just looking for input with a virtual meeting.”
A total of 100 surveys were mailed to random residents, and 100 more were handed out to local businesses and distributed by committee members.
Just 17 residents responded to the survey, according to Mayor Harry Gutheil.
“We’ve had a good response, I think, from the public,” he said.
The first virtual forum will take place on Friday at 7 p.m., with a second scheduled for Monday at the same time. Both forums will be held via Zoom teleconference.
Police departments throughout the state were required to draft reform plans after Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year issued an executive order creating the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative following the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
The reform process was designed to give the public an opportunity to probe current police procedures and help develop ways to modernize policing.
Departments have until April 1 to submit a final plan to the state or risk losing state funding.
Gutheil said the Village Board will likely hold a special meeting on March 30 to approve a final plan.
Most of the village’s 22-page proposal is spent explaining the department’s current polices and highlights selected portions of feedback collected during the survey process.
Just three pages highlight recommendations the department should adopt in the future.
As part of the reform process, Gifford and Gutheil reviewed nearly 400 pages on internal policies and procedures that had not been updated in most cases since 2002.
“Most of them were that outdated, some of them were updated a little bit more recent than that. Some were older than that,” Gifford said.
He added a number of policies were either eliminated or updated to reflect changes in state law.
Gifford, who was appointed chief last year following the retirement of Kevin Judd, who served as the village’s top law enforcement official for 36 years, said he did not know why the policies were not updated sooner, but was not surprised to learn that many were outdated.
“I don’t have knowledge of what was done in the past,” he said.
The proposal provides half-a-dozen recommendations, but does not mandate the department adopt any of them.
Recommendations include additional bias training for officers, implementing restorative justice practices, adding additional foot patrols and expanding community outreach.
Gifford said additional funding will be required to implement some of the recommendations — including adding an additional foot patrol — and could not provide a timeline for when they would be implemented.
The department has just two full-time patrol officers along with eight part-time officers.
But funding for additional training is expected to be included in the department’s upcoming budget, while restorative practices are in the early stages of implementation, Gifford said.
“The training part of it is actually going to happen. I just have to wait, obviously, for the funding,” he said.
Gutheil, the village’s mayor, said the reform process has been positive, but noted the village doesn’t have many of the problems that larger municipalities have faced in recent years.
“We’re a small village, and we haven’t had some of the hot-button issues that some other places have had,” he said.
