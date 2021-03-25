South Glens Falls seeking public input on police reform plan

Zoom teleconference meeting

The village of South Glens Falls will host a pair of virtual public forums to gain additional feedback on a 22-page police reform plan.

Those interested in attending the forums can do so using the following information:

Friday March 26 at 7 p.m.

https://bit.ly/2PaY778

Meeting ID: 874 8587 0711

Passcode: 664118

To dial in by phone, call: 1-646-558-8656

Monday March 29 at 7 p.m.

https://bit.ly/3d6gAdc

Meeting ID: 857 6490 7805

Passcode: 059273

To dial in by phone, call: 1-646-558-8656