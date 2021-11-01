South Glens Falls schools participating in COVID test pilot program

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — South Glens Falls schools are participating in a first-in-the-state pilot program to test students exposed to COVID-19 and allow them to remain in the classroom if they are negative for the virus.

Saratoga County officials announced on Thursday the “Test to Stay” program, which is administered by Saratoga County Public Health Services as part of a partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During the pilot, the normal contact tracing will take place with the school district contacting families of students who are considered a close contact of a COVID positive individual. The Test to Stay protocol allows parents or guardians the option to have their child tested daily in school as an alternative to having to quarantine.

Students would arrive at school and report directly to the nurse’s office for testing. A negative test will keep students in school. If a student tests positive, the parent and/or guardian will be required to pick up their child and quarantine their student, according to a news release.

The goals of “Test to Stay” are to allow students to participate in in-person learning as safely as possible while lessening the burden of quarantine and multiple soft closures on students and their families, teachers and school administrators, according to a news release. This approach allows schools to maximize instruction time and minimize interruptions to learning.

The pilot phase of the TTS protocol is scheduled to last several weeks. Upon conclusion, the evaluation team will review the effectiveness, feasibility and scalability of the protocol. This information will used to make recommendations as to whether the pilot should be amended, expanded to other school districts and private schools, or be withdrawn. For more information about Saratoga County’s COVID-19 response, visit www.saratogacountyny.gov/covid.

Moreau Town Supervisor Todd Kuznierz, chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors, said this is another example of the county leading. Other examples have been being the first to implement protocols for high-risk sports and implementing a seven-day testing program countywide.

“Saratoga County is committed to putting students and families first in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ‘Test to Stay’ program will keep students in the classroom where they can learn and thrive and I’m eager to bring this initiative to school districts countywide as soon as practicable,” he said in a news release.

Dr. Daniel Kuhles, commissioner of Saratoga County Public Health Services, said when responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to consider the social, emotional, and educational consequences that have impacted children and families.

“The Test to Stay pilot, in combination with the layered prevention strategies already present in schools, is an important step toward supporting their overall health and well-being,” he said in a news release.

South Glens Falls Superintendent of Schools Kristine Orr said she is pleased to work with the county and the Test to Stay program will help with the district’s goal of having 100% of students in the classroom 100% of the time.

“This program will allow more students to receive in-classroom instruction, even during these uncertain times of quarantine. We are seeking to quarantine less and do more for our students and their families, and this pilot program is an excellent way to do just that,” she said.

