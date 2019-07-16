SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Lower property taxes, $49.5 million in aid and an increased reimbursement rate on capital projects are all discussed by South Glens Falls school officials Monday night as possible benefits to a merger with Fort Edward Union Free School district.
South Glens Falls Superintendent Kristine Orr, Board of Education President William Elder and several other board members were in attendance of the formal presentation of a pre-merger study last Thursday where findings of the exploratory study were reviewed for the first time.
Elder said he personally did not see anything in the pre-merger study that would make pursuing a full merger study a non-starter at the monthly Board of Education meeting Monday, but noted at the end of the day it would be a board decision as a whole.
Board member Christine Dawson, who also attended the presentation, agreed there was nothing in the report that took a full merger study off of the table for her and the board would continue having conversations.
The study found an annexation of Fort Edward would definitely benefit Fort Edward students academically by giving them access to all of the classes available in South Glens Falls and it benefit both sides fiscally mostly due to Incentive Operating Aid from the state level.
One of the presenters at the formal presentation last Thursday, Alan Pole, said New York State would like to see more school district consolidation and offer large incentives for districts considering the move.
Should the merger happen, South Glens Falls would receive an extra $49.5 million in state aid over the course of 15 years and would receive a 98% reimbursement rate on building costs for 10 years.
South Glens Falls currently receives a 79.5% reimbursement rate on capital projects and renovations and Orr said the extra 18.5% could make a big difference on projects still on the district’s to-do list.
The authors of the study also said if South Glens Falls used the operating aid according to their recommendations, all residents of the new, larger district would have their school taxes reduced from their current levels.
The authors of the study said a merger is often not even worth considering if a large portion of the operating aid the district receives needs to be spent in order to maintain programs and lower taxes for district residents.
South Glens Falls would only need to spend 16.6% of the new operating aid to ensure all residents tax rate would drop, according to the report.
Board member Thomas Kurtz said he thought the merger study was worth exploring but he wished the pre-merger study spent more energy on possible downsides to the merger.
“I think it warrants a full report, but this study didn’t seem as thorough, and I get it’s a pre-merger study,” Kurtz said, “But the way I interpreted it was I’ve got 20 advantages here and one disadvantage, you guys should move forward because we’re the guys doing the study.”
Orr said the district would not consider a tuitioning option because even though it would increase course offerings for Fort Edward students, it could detract from South Glens Falls both educationally and fiscally.
She said a large influx of students could lead to larger class sizes or require hiring more staff that may not be fully offset by the tuition and the district does not receive any of the incentives from the state such as the higher reimbursement rate or increased operating aid.
“New York State wants mergers,” Orr said. “They continue with these incentives to entice people. The 98% on the capital project aid and $49 million are two numbers that are really hard to fight against.”
She said the district has to explore any opportunity that can benefit students and increase financial stability in the district.
A decision to pursue a formal merger study is still several months away and would take around 10 months, according to Pole. He said the earliest possible date for a merger, should all board and community votes pass, would be the summer of 2021.
“This is a conversation that is going on in Fort Edward. We’re supportive of the conversation,” Orr said, “But they’ll set a timeline for any of the conversations they’re having. Nothing moves forward without community approval.”
