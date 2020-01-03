South Glens Falls school district wins appeal in 'bullying' case

A state appeals court has denied an appeal filed by a family that sued the South Glens Falls School District after their 13-year-old son committed suicide that they attributed to bullying at school.
A five-judge panel from the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court unanimously found in favor of the school district in a ruling released Thursday. The case focused on the 2015 suicide of Jacobe Taras, a seventh-grader at Oliver Winch Middle School.
The lawsuit alleged that incessant bullying, which began in fourth grade and included name-calling, tripping, pushing and punching, led Jacobe to commit suicide at his home.
His parents, Richard and Christine Taras, claimed the district did not do enough to halt the bullying, and they sought $9 million in damages. The jury found the district was negligent, but not to the point that damages were warranted.
You have free articles remaining.
The Tarases claimed in their appeal that the Supreme Court jury's verdict in May 2018 was inconsistent with the evidence, and that the court incorrectly allowed evidence to be admitted during the trial of how Jacobe got access to a hunting rifle that was used in his suicide.
The appeals court, though, ratified the jury's verdict.
"The conduct of defendant's employees was not blameless during this period. Indeed, it appears that several minor incidents involving decedent provided missed opportunities for them to uncover what was going on," the court decision reads. "But the fact remains that the trial proof neither established the degree of the bullying that decedent received at school nor showed that defendant could have anticipated its impact upon him."
Justice Eugene Devine added "that the pain, suffering and suicide of decedent were not foreseeable consequences of that negligence."
The Taras family, who are being represented by attorney Ryan Finn, could try to appeal further to the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals.
The school district was represented by attorney John Wright.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com