South Glens Falls school district proposing nearly $34M capital project, $64.3 million budget

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Voters in the South Glens Falls Central School District will be asked to approve a nearly $34 million capital project proposal and a $64.3 million budget when they head to the polls on May 17.

The capital project, called Envision 2025, focuses primarily on Oliver W. Winch Middle School and the athletic fields.

Renovations at the middle school include renovating the library, expanding the band room, modernizing locker rooms, refurbishing classrooms and relocating the seventh-grade science lab.

Athletic upgrades include installing a multi-purpose turf field on the high school campus, relocating the track and baseball field from the high school to Tanglewood Elementary School and installing an irrigation system at the middle school and Tanglewood fields.

Other highlights of the project are renovating the guidance suite at the high school and replacing roofs at Tanglewood and Ballard elementary schools.

School officials have said that the project would not increase taxes for residents. The district is tapping nearly $10 million from its capital reserve fund and also transferring $4.125 million from an account used for property tax assessment challenges.

If approved by voters, construction would begin in the summer of 2023 and the whole project would be done in summer 2027.

The district is proposing a $64.936 million budget. This is an increase of $625,000, or 0.97%, from the current year.

The tax levy would increase by 2.97% to $33.505 million.

Kevin Fottrell, assistant superintendent for business, said the district could have gone up to the cap of 3.6%.

Superintendent of Schools Kristine Orr said at a recent Board of Education meeting that the district felt comfortable at the proposed figure.

“We’re really trying to work hard to have the least impact on our taxpayers,” she said.

Fottrell said in a presentation to the board that inflation is contributing to some of the increases in expenses.

“Just look at the gas pumps,” he said.

Fottrell said the district is actually receiving less aid in the new budget. It is set to receive $27.6 million in 2022-2023 compared with $28.443 million in 2021-2022. One reason for the aid change is the district ran a virtual school during the 2020-2021 school year and received state aid reimbursement. That service did not continue in the current school year.

State and federal aid funds about 46.8% of the budget, with the tax levy picking up 51.8%, according to the budget document. There is also $909,500 from fund balance and other local revenues.

District spokeswoman Kerry McAvoy-Minor said in an email that the district is not proposing any new programs or initiatives in this budget. South Glens Falls is extending its virtual counseling services program, named Gaggle, for students and staff into the summer months.

“Gaggle offers online therapy sessions for students and staff members who need extra support outside the school building. Students and staff are matched with a therapist, and the district covers the costs. One-on-one sessions are then held virtually and can be organized around the client’s schedule,” she said.

“The program ensures access to mental health support regardless of economic circumstances, location, and background,” McAvoy-Minor added.

In addition, incumbents Jeffrey Riggi and Thomas Kurtz and newcomers Heidi Brennan and John Leary are seeking three, 3-year seats on the Board of Education.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star.

