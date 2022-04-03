South Glens Falls school district proposing $33.6 million in capital improvements

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A project called Envision 2025, which entails $33.6 million in improvements at South Glens Falls district schools, will be put to a public vote on May 17.

The plan includes improvements to all of the schools in the district, but the Oliver W. Winch Middle School and the athletic fields will see the biggest changes.

The largest undertaking proposed at the middle school would be a complete renovation of the Large Group Instruction Room at the middle school into an updated theater space.

Other middle school improvements proposed include:

Relocating public bathrooms from the lobby to improve entry space and relocate nurses' office to the main entry

Improving the library

Upgrading and improving ceilings, lighting, paint, flooring in classrooms

Modernizing locker rooms

Relocating the seventh-grade science lab and making improvements to facilities

Expanding the band classroom

Improving modern learning spaces

The plans for the district's athletic fields include adding a multi-purpose turf field on the high school campus.

The capital project also includes plans to relocate the track and baseball field at the high school to the Tanglewood Elementary School site and install an irrigation system at the middle school and Tanglewood fields.

Improvements proposed for South High include:

Replacing the front entry canopy

Improving and upgrade the water storage tank

Replacing lighting and painting the wrestling room

Renovating the guidance suite with more open common space

Improvements for the elementary schools include:

Replacing the roofs at Tanglewood and Ballard Elementary

Improving bathrooms and nurses’ suites with fixtures for students with disabilities

Switching out chalkboards with whiteboards at Ballard, Harrison, Moreau and Tanglewood schools

Refinishing Ballard and Tanglewood gym floors and adding digital signs

A video about the project released by the district explains the plans came about after surveying faculty and students, asking what areas needed the most improvement.

The middle school was a common answer among the results. The plan also includes improvements to make all buildings and athletic facilities compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

District Superintendent Kristine Orr, at a Board of Education meeting in February, said the project would have no additional tax impact on taxpayers.

The Envision 2025 Capital Project would use money from the capital reserve fund and leftover money being moved over from tax tertiary, according to the superintendent.

If the project is approved, construction would begin in the summer of 2023 and continue until the summer of 2027.

The ballot this year includes a vote on the proposed school district budget, Board of Education candidates and the capital project.

Three seats are available for election on the Board of Education. Interested candidates must have their petitions submitted to the district office by April 18.

A public hearing on the budget and board member candidates will be held on May 4.

Residents must register to vote, if they have not already, by April 25 for the May 17 elections and budget vote.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

