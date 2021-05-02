South Glens Falls school budget adds HR director, cuts vacant teacher positions

“We have over 500 employees and approximately the same number of retirees, all of whom will have individual needs and responsibilities and concerns. We want to be able to address those problems so they can focus on their job, which is usually taking care of kids,” he said.

About half of the increased spending was already approved by residents in a capital project vote in December 2015. The district needs to spend $2 million next year on the debt for the project. (The debt is actually higher than that, but the district received building aid from the state for the rest of the cost.)

Voters will also select three school board members. Four people are running.

Marlene DuBois-Germain is challenging the three incumbents: John Farrell, Roger Fedele and Kevin Ostrander. Profiles for all four are on the school website.

In addition, voters will decide on the purchase of two 66-passenger school buses, two 72-passenger school buses, one 35-passenger school bus and one four-wheel-drive work truck, at a maximum cost of $601,608.

The state will reimburse 72.6% of the district's costs for the purchases.