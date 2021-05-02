South Glens Falls school budget adds HR director, cuts vacant teacher positions

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls Central School District is proposing a budget for 2021-22 that would raise the average tax bill by about $17.
The $64.3 million budget increases spending by $4.3 million. The tax levy increase would be 1.74%, which would be about 15 cents more per $1,000 of assessed property. The estimated total tax rate would be $15.807 per $1,000 in Moreau, $17.371 per $1,000 in Northumberland and $17.801 per $1,000 in Wilton. Northumberland and Wilton pay a higher rate per $1,000 because properties there are not assessed at their full market value.
The biggest changes in the budget are the reduction of two elementary teachers and one special education teacher, all by attrition, and the addition of a human resources director.
The reduction of three teachers is due to the student enrollment in the district.
“We’re seeing flat to declining enrollments,” said Kevin Fottrell, assistant superintendent for business.
But because the district has so many schools, classes can be combined to create one full class instead of two small classes.
“Having four elementary schools, and having the swing (attendance) zones, we can create efficiencies. We can switch people around,” he said.
The district has needed an HR director for a long time, he added.
“We have over 500 employees and approximately the same number of retirees, all of whom will have individual needs and responsibilities and concerns. We want to be able to address those problems so they can focus on their job, which is usually taking care of kids,” he said.
About half of the increased spending was already approved by residents in a capital project vote in December 2015. The district needs to spend $2 million next year on the debt for the project. (The debt is actually higher than that, but the district received building aid from the state for the rest of the cost.)
Voters will also select three school board members. Four people are running.
Marlene DuBois-Germain is challenging the three incumbents: John Farrell, Roger Fedele and Kevin Ostrander. Profiles for all four are on the school website.
In addition, voters will decide on the purchase of two 66-passenger school buses, two 72-passenger school buses, one 35-passenger school bus and one four-wheel-drive work truck, at a maximum cost of $601,608.
The state will reimburse 72.6% of the district's costs for the purchases.
The proposition is part of the district’s annual bus replacement plan. The district replaces the oldest buses each year in an effort to ensure the fleet is reliable and to control maintenance costs.
South Glens Falls buses carry about 3,000 students. In total, the fleet travels more than 4,000 miles per day. The South Glens Falls Central School District covers 65 square miles.
