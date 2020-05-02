South Glens Falls school board approves five-year teachers contract

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A switch to a less-expensive health insurance plan and a longer instructional day at the elementary school are among the main components of a new five-year teachers contract approved by the South Glens Falls Board of Education.

The teachers will switch to the Alternative PPO offered through the local BOCES consortium as the base plan, which is expected to save the district about $474,000 in the 2020-2021 school year, according to a news release.

Also, the new contract will increase instructional time by 20 minutes at the elementary level. This will allow the district to offer a new special course that will focus on science, technology, engineering and math. This will help the district prepare for new computer science standards being put into place by the state, according to a news release.

District Business Manager Audrey Varney said school officials are still working out the new configuration of the day.

The contract also adds three instructional teacher-leaders in the area of student services, K-12 library and STEM and K-5 special education.