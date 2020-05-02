South Glens Falls school board approves five-year teachers contract

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A switch to a less-expensive health insurance plan and a longer instructional day at the elementary school are among the main components of a new five-year teachers contract approved by the South Glens Falls Board of Education.
The teachers will switch to the Alternative PPO offered through the local BOCES consortium as the base plan, which is expected to save the district about $474,000 in the 2020-2021 school year, according to a news release.
Also, the new contract will increase instructional time by 20 minutes at the elementary level. This will allow the district to offer a new special course that will focus on science, technology, engineering and math. This will help the district prepare for new computer science standards being put into place by the state, according to a news release.
District Business Manager Audrey Varney said school officials are still working out the new configuration of the day.
The contract also adds three instructional teacher-leaders in the area of student services, K-12 library and STEM and K-5 special education.
The average salary increase is 1.62% over the course of the contract, excluding the step increases that teachers receive for each year of service. In the first year of the contract, teachers will receive a flat $850 increase in addition to the step. Flat increases and percentage raises will alternate during the contract with teachers getting a 1% increase in 2021-2022; additional $850 in 2022-2023; 1% increase in 2023-2024; and $850 in 2023-2024, according to the agreement.
The starting salary for a teacher with a master’s degree is $45,397, and teachers earn $91,818 after 25 years of service.
The number of days of personal leave that teachers are awarded increases from 13 to 18 under the deal.
Board of Education President William Elder also praised the teachers' dedication and commitment in putting together this contract.
“The board acknowledges the outstanding effort by the district and the faculty association to reach an agreement that increases student contact time and helps reduce the rising cost of health insurance,” he said in a news release.
Superintendent Kristine Orr said that negotiating a contract is never easy, but is even more difficult in this social distancing environment.
“We appreciate the work that went into the negotiations and the faculty association’s willingness to consider the overall needs of our students and community,” she said in a news release. “Their flexibility is providing considerable savings, which translates to saving jobs and maintaining programs for students.”
Orr also complimented the teachers for being innovative to redesign how they teach during this school closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jody Sheldon, co-negotiator for the roughly 270-member South Glens Falls Faculty Association, said she appreciates the efforts by all involved.
“The South Glens Falls Faculty Association is pleased that the parties were able to reach an agreement that was fiscally responsible and mutually beneficial for the community, district and association,” she said in a news release.
