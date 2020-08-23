 Skip to main content
South Glens Falls residents urged to reduce water usage
South Glens Falls residents urged to reduce water usage

Water tower

The 1-million-gallon water tower behind South Glens Falls Village Hall needs to be repainted.

 Post-Star file photo

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — While the South Glens Falls water tower is rehabilitated, village residents must conserve water, Mayor Harry Gutheil said.

The 1-million-gallon storage tank had to be drained so that it could be repainted. The work may go through Oct. 15.

Until then, the village is imposing water restrictions.

Sprinklers, hoses or other devices for the purpose of watering gardens, yards, lawns, and other outdoor areas are only allowed from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Also, outdoor water usage is limited to a total of three hours per day.

Gutheil urged residents to also conserve water as much as possible.

“We have no storage without (the tank) so we will be pumping as needed,” he said.

The tank provides extra water for a drought or a fire. If either one happens while the tank is drained, the village will buy water from the town of Moreau.

