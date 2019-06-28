SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The wooden signs torn out of the ground by vandals a week ago will be replaced with brand new signs.
K.D. Wheeler Custom Signs, which makes all of the village’s white-and-blue wooden signs, said it could fix the broken signs, but not perfectly.
Vandals pulled off the trim, broke off the posts and caused other damage to two signs. One of them is the Village Hall sign, while the other points the way to Cooper’s Cave.
“Wheeler Signs says they can fix them, but if they do there’s going to be some blemishes they can’t fix,” said Public Works Supervisor T.J. Chagnon.
The village’s insurance company has been notified and will pay for the bulk of the work. The village will only have to pay its deductible. In a lucky turn of events, the deductible increased at the beginning of June, but the village will pay its old deductible of $1,000 for the claim, Mayor Harry Gutheil said.
“The paperwork wasn’t processed yet,” he explained. “So we are paying the old deductible.”
Wheeler Signs said the new signs will cost $5,780. Repairing them would cost $2,960. The village pays the same amount — $1,000 — either way.
“I believe, if we’re paying through our insurance, we should get new signs,” Chagnon told the Village Board.
Board member Joe Orlow agreed with him.
“We want the signs to look good,” he said.
But the signs won’t be exactly the same as the other signs in the village. Those signs were made with redwood, which isn’t used much today.
“They cannot get redwood. She said that would triple the price,” Chagnon said.
Most of the village’s signs were redone four years ago, but some of them are showing wear, board member Tony Girard said. He suggested refurbishing the others to bring them up to the same quality as the new signs.
“They could use some touch-ups, big time,” he said.
The board may consider that at a later date.
