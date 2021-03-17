South Glens Falls re-elects trustee who chose not to run

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — South Glens Falls village voters re-elected a Village Board member Tuesday despite his decision not to run for re-election.

They selected Trustee Tony Girard with 19 write-in votes. He has not yet said whether he will accept.

Trustee Nick Bodkin won his first race for mayor, with 83 votes. He was unopposed. Mayor Harry Gutheil, who ran unopposed for trustee, received 91 votes.

Two other residents received write-ins: Dennis Davall, with 6 votes, and Richard Daley, with 5 votes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0