South Glens Falls priest quarantining after having contact with COVID-positive parishioner

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A local priest will be quarantining for the next two weeks after coming in direct contact with a parishioner who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Rev. Tony Childs of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church of South Glens Falls told parishioners he would be quarantining in the church's rectory until Oct. 11 after he was informed by Saratoga County health officials on Friday he had direct contact with a member of the church who tested positive for COVID-19.

No other members of the congregation are required to quarantine, but Saratoga County Public Health Services is asking those who attended the church's 8 a.m. Mass on Sept. 27 to monitor for symptoms.

Those who attended the church's 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Mass are not considered to be at risk, since the church is deep-cleaned between services.

On Saturday, Childs, who's been the priest at St. Michael since 2009, said he wasn't experiencing any symptoms and was in good spirits.

"I feel perfectly fine," he said.

Childs said Mass will continue this week as planned, with a retired priest filling in.