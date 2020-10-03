South Glens Falls priest quarantining after having contact with COVID-positive parishioner

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A local priest will be quarantining for the next two weeks after coming in direct contact with a parishioner who tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Rev. Tony Childs of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church of South Glens Falls told parishioners he would be quarantining in the church's rectory until Oct. 11 after he was informed by Saratoga County health officials on Friday he had direct contact with a member of the church who tested positive for COVID-19.
No other members of the congregation are required to quarantine, but Saratoga County Public Health Services is asking those who attended the church's 8 a.m. Mass on Sept. 27 to monitor for symptoms.
Those who attended the church's 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Mass are not considered to be at risk, since the church is deep-cleaned between services.
On Saturday, Childs, who's been the priest at St. Michael since 2009, said he wasn't experiencing any symptoms and was in good spirits.
"I feel perfectly fine," he said.
Childs said Mass will continue this week as planned, with a retired priest filling in.
But the parish offices will be closed on Monday and daily Mass scheduled between Oct. 6 and Oct. 10 will be canceled out of precaution.
"All of this is done out of an extra abundance of precaution for everyone's safety, piece of mind and health," Childs said.
Childs said this is the first time a member of the church has tested positive for the virus since houses of worship have been allowed to reopen at limited capacity in June.
He said the outpouring of support he's received from his congregation has been overwhelming, and thanked everyone for their prayers.
Asked how he would be spending the next two weeks, Childs said he plans to catch up on spring cleaning and other chores he has fallen behind on.
He'll also be doing plenty of binge watching.
"Apart from daily prayers, thank goodness for Netflix and Hulu, I guess," Childs said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
