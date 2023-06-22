SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Officials are preparing for a large scale project to replace all the water meters throughout the village.

“I would strongly encourage the public to start thinking about fixing leaky faucets, leaky toilets,” South Glens Falls Mayor Nicholas Bodkin said during a past Village Board meeting. “Thinking about water conservation, because as we start to move into the water meter project all of these things will start to be more and more important.”

The village was awarded a grant through the Green Innovation Grant Program (GIGP), which will be used to pay for the project. It requires a 25% match with village funds.

“The Village of South Glens Falls will utilize this $1 million grant with an anticipated project total of $1,367,365 to make water distribution and conservation improvements by replacing non-compliant existing water meters and installing new water meters to the village’s water users,” Bodkin wrote in a subsequent correspondence with The Post-Star.

The project was one of the topics discussed during the budget planning process, as it would directly affect the water rates for the upcoming year.

“Right now, we do not know what the minimum rate will be. We don’t know what the fees will be. We’re going to have to look at this and work with some experts to come up with a fee schedule that makes sense, that’s fair and equitable for everyone involved,” Bodkin said during those talks.

Bodkin reminded residents to be aware that water meter readings are used to calculate sewage usage. Any other water use, which does not connect to the village sewer system, such as sprinklers and pools, should contact the village to obtain a secondary water meter.

Bodkin said the project is expected to begin later this year, but officials are still working through the logistics, and that future communications would be coming to help guide residents through the process.

“Exercise caution when allowing anyone into your home,” he wrote. “All contractors are required to carry proper ID. Do not let anyone into your home, office, or property without it.”

For more information, visit, www.epa.gov/greeningepa/water-management-plans-and-best-practices-epa, or contact the village office by calling 518-793-1455.