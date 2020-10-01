South Glens Falls police chief to retire after 36 years

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Kevin Judd's part-time job with the village Police Department in 1975 turned into 45 years of service, including the last 36 as chief.

Judd’s tenure is coming to an end, as he is retiring in November.

“It went by fast. People won’t believe it when you say that,” he said.

After graduating from Glens Falls High School, he worked at General Electric for a couple of years. Then he got a part-time job with the village Police Department, moving to full-time in 1977.

Judd, 66, said it is simply time to step down. He has been chief since the fall of 1984.

The technology the department uses has changed, but the core mission of the police officer — serving the community — is the same, he said.

“Everybody is willing to do something to help each other out. We have some great staff here. I’m been really fortunate to work with some excellent officers,” he said.

Judd was humble about his years of service. He did not want to comment on any specific cases, other than saying the village has been an excellent community in which to work.