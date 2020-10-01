South Glens Falls police chief to retire after 36 years

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Kevin Judd's part-time job with the village Police Department in 1975 turned into 45 years of service, including the last 36 as chief.
Judd’s tenure is coming to an end, as he is retiring in November.
“It went by fast. People won’t believe it when you say that,” he said.
After graduating from Glens Falls High School, he worked at General Electric for a couple of years. Then he got a part-time job with the village Police Department, moving to full-time in 1977.
Judd, 66, said it is simply time to step down. He has been chief since the fall of 1984.
The technology the department uses has changed, but the core mission of the police officer — serving the community — is the same, he said.
“Everybody is willing to do something to help each other out. We have some great staff here. I’m been really fortunate to work with some excellent officers,” he said.
Judd was humble about his years of service. He did not want to comment on any specific cases, other than saying the village has been an excellent community in which to work.
“The community has been very supportive of me and the department both. That’s the most gratifying thing,” he said.
Judd said he does not have any specific plans in retirement. He and his wife spend a lot of time with the grandchildren and like to travel to Cape Cod.
Mayor Harry Gutheil said it is rare for a person to spend so many years in one position.
“He’s kept our community safe,” Gutheil said.
When Gutheil took over as mayor in 2017, he said one of the first things he did was to review the police files, especially in the wake of nationwide concerns over excessive force.
“Our files are pretty clean,” he said. “That’s an indication that they’ve done a good job. He’s hired good people. When I don’t have headaches in the police department, that’s good. It gives you more time to focus on other stuff.”
Gutheil said the village is advertising for the position and is beginning interviews. Nobody is currently on the civil service list for the job.
Candidates must have a high school degree and four years of experience as a full-time police officer.
The goal is to select a chief in the next couple of weeks, so there is a smooth transition, according to Gutheil.
He said the selected candidate will be hired provisionally until the next civil service exam.
Gutheil thanked the chief and all first responders for their service.
“They’re out there all the time with some of the stuff that goes on. You hope they all stay safe,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
