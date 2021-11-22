South Glens Falls middle, high schools going remote because of COVID

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — South Glens middle and high school will be on remote instruction only on Monday and Tuesday because of staffing shortages due to COVID-19.
Elementary students will continue with in-class instruction.
The district has had 56 COVID-19 cases within the past week, according to the state database.
Check back for updates on the latest COVID numbers.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
