 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South Glens Falls middle and high schools switch to remote learning

South Glens middle school and high school are on remote instruction on Monday and Tuesday because of staffing shortages due to COVID-19.

Elementary students will continue with in-class instruction.

The district has had 56 COVID-19 cases within the past week, according to the state database.

Saratoga County is dealing with active cases in the communities that make up the district.

Moreau has 104 cases, Wilton has 65 and Northumberland has 34, according to the Saratoga County COVID dashboard. 

Fort Ann switched to remote learning on Friday to mitigate the spread of COVID, as well as cold and flu in the school, according to a statement on the district’s website. The district has 25 positive COVID cases and 85 people in quarantine. The district’s absenteeism rate is over 25%.

School officials say the shutdown of the buildings will allow the district to provide a deep cleaning.

Washington County school districts have seen nearly 140 new cases during a seven-day period, according to the state database. Among other hard-hit districts has been Hudson Falls, which has 34 cases and Granville with 35.

People are also reading…

Washington County was monitoring 405 active cases as of Monday morning. 

Warren County school districts have seen nearly 60 cases during the last seven days. Queensbury has the most with 21 followed by 10 in Glens Falls, seven in North Warren and six each in Johnsburg and Warrensburg.

Warren County Health Services was dealing with 543 active cases.

Most school districts are off from Wednesday through the rest of the week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First Lady receives the official WH Christmas tree

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News