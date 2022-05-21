South Glens Falls Memorial Day parade steps off at 6 p.m. Friday

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls Memorial Day Parade will be held on Friday along Main Street.

The parade will step off at 6 p.m. at the intersection of McHugh and Main streets, proceeding north and ending with a memorial service at the Veterans Memorial Park at the end of the parade, about 7 p.m.

The service will include a wreath-laying ceremony to recognize each of the foreign wars, a benediction, and words of remembrance from Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner.

The South Glens Falls High School marching band and a capella group, Vocal Point, as well as Galloway Gaelic Pipe Band will march and perform at the ceremony.

This year’s grand marshal is longtime South Glens Falls resident Ken Williams, a veteran of the Korean War, a member of The Forty and Eight, and past vice commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The parade will consist of the American Legion, VFW, local car clubs, area fire departments, and Bob & Suzie.

Grilled food and refreshments will be available at the Moreau Community Center from 4-6 p.m. as well as ice cream from the American Legion.

