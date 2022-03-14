 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Glens Falls McDonald's robbed at gunpoint

Robbery suspect

The South Glens Falls Police Department is looking for this individual in connection with an armed robbery at the McDonald's restaurant at 111 Main St. on Sunday night. Anyone with information is asked call the police department at 518-792-6336 or 518-792-4173.

 Provided photo

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — An armed robbery took place at the McDonald's in the village of South Glens Falls on Sunday night, according to police.

Between 9:30 and 9:40 p.m., a male suspect entered the restaurant at 111 Main St. and displayed a small black handgun and demanded money from the employee at the register, police said. 

The employee then handed the suspect an unknown amount money in a bag before the robber exited the restaurant.  

The suspect's identity was completely concealed with clothing including sunglasses and gloves, but police said the male suspect is believed to be about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

No other information on the individual is known at this time, police said. 

South Glens Falls Police Chief David Gifford said the county provided a K-9 unit to track the scent of the suspect, but it was lost near the intersection of Hudson Street and Fifth Street, about a block away from the McDonald's.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the South Glens Falls Police Department at 518-792-6336 or 518-792 4173.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

