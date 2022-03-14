South Glens Falls McDonald's robbed at gunpoint

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — An armed robbery took place at the McDonald's in the village of South Glens Falls on Sunday night, according to police.

Between 9:30 and 9:40 p.m., a male suspect entered the restaurant at 111 Main St. and displayed a small black handgun and demanded money from the employee at the register, police said.

The employee then handed the suspect an unknown amount money in a bag before the robber exited the restaurant.

The suspect's identity was completely concealed with clothing including sunglasses and gloves, but police said the male suspect is believed to be about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

No other information on the individual is known at this time, police said.

South Glens Falls Police Chief David Gifford said the county provided a K-9 unit to track the scent of the suspect, but it was lost near the intersection of Hudson Street and Fifth Street, about a block away from the McDonald's.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the South Glens Falls Police Department at 518-792-6336 or 518-792 4173.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

