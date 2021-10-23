 Skip to main content
South Glens Falls man with history of shoplifting allegedly burglarized local Walmarts

QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls man with a history of shoplifting is facing new charges for allegedly burglarizing a pair of local Walmarts.  

Robert J. Felice Jr., 52, was arrested Thursday after attempting to steal more than $1,800 in merchandise from the Walmart on Quaker Boulevard.

Felice used bolt cutters to gain access to a merchandise case and attempted to exit the story through the garden center, but left the items behind and fled the area, according to state police. 

He was later identified using security footage. 

At around 6 p.m. that same day, police responded to a reported larceny at the Route 9 Walmart.

Felice was stopped outside the store with more than $500 worth of merchandise he did not pay for, according to police. 

In July, Felice was charged with multiple misdemeanors for allegedly stealing merchandise from three Queensbury stores and possessing narcotics.

A month later, he was arrested again for allegedly stealing tools and other construction materials from a Northumberland worksite.

Felice was charged with felony attempted grand larceny and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. 

He was released and is due back in Queensbury Town Court on Nov. 15. 

