South Glens Falls man sentenced to prison

QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls man who headbutted a woman as she was holding a child has been sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison.

Dana M. Hughes Jr., 27, pleaded guilty in December to aggravated family offense, a felony, in connection with a Nov. 10, 2019 incident at an unspecified location in Glens Falls.

Police said he got in an argument with a woman who had an order of protection against him, during which he headbutted her as she held a young child, and shoved her. The woman suffered minor injuries, but Hughes fled and could not be located when the attack was reported. He was arrested 10 days later.

Hughes was charged with felony aggravated offense as well as misdemeanor charges of assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal contempt, and the felony plea satisfied all of the charges.

He has at least one prior felony conviction that mandates he serve a state prison term for any subsequent felony within 10 years. Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced him Wednesday to 1.5 to 3 years in state prison.

