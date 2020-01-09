South Glens Falls man sent to prison for domestic violence

BALLSTON SPA -- A South Glens Falls man who police said choked and injured a woman during an hours-long attack in a home is headed to state prison for up to 3 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Keith C. Owen, 42, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of criminal contempt for order of protection violations in 2018 in South Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs.

Owen was first arrested in September 2017 for allegedly choking the victim unconscious, and was later charged with felony criminal contempt for a number of order of protection violations by South Glens Falls Police and Saratoga Springs Police.

He was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison Wednesday by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0