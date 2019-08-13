{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA -- A 31-year-old South Glens Falls man pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge for driving drunk with a child in his vehicle, officials said.

Travis J. Varney, of Circle Drive, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated driving while intoxicated in connection with an arrest last May 29 by State Park Police in Saratoga Springs.

The charge is filed when a person drives drunk with a child 15 or younger in a vehicle.

Varney is free pending sentencing Oct. 7 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy.

