South Glens Falls man pleads guilty in child porn case
BALLSTON SPA — A South Glens Falls man who was arrested last April for possessing child pornography pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge.

Gordon J. Jones, 62, of Hudson Street, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree obscenity, a felony, in connection with a State Police investigation.

He had faced 28 charges in a Saratoga County grand jury indictment.

The charges were filed because police said he possessed videos or photos of a performance that includes sexual conduct by a child less than 17 years of age.

Investigators discovered the material after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about Jones' activity.

Jones faces up to 4 years in state prison when sentenced May 14 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy.

