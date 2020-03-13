South Glens Falls man pleads guilty in child porn case

BALLSTON SPA — A South Glens Falls man who was arrested last April for possessing child pornography pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge.

Gordon J. Jones, 62, of Hudson Street, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree obscenity, a felony, in connection with a State Police investigation.

He had faced 28 charges in a Saratoga County grand jury indictment.

The charges were filed because police said he possessed videos or photos of a performance that includes sexual conduct by a child less than 17 years of age.

Investigators discovered the material after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about Jones' activity.

Jones faces up to 4 years in state prison when sentenced May 14 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

