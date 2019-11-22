{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS -- A South Glens Falls man was jailed Wednesday after he allegedly headbutted a woman as she was holding a child, resulting in felony and misdemeanor charges, officials said.

Dana M. Hughes, Jr., 27, was arrested in connection with a Nov. 10 incident at an unspecified location on South Street, according to Glens Falls Police.

Police said he got in an argument with a woman who had an order of protection against him, during which he headbutted her as she held a young child, and shoved her. The woman suffered minor injuries, and Hughes could not initially be located when the attack was reported.

Hughes was charged with felony aggravated offense as well as misdemeanor charges of assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal contempt, and was arrested on a warrant issued in Glens Falls City Court.

He was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments