ALBANY — A three-time felon from South Glens Falls was jailed Thursday night after he fled from state troopers who tried to stop him, then crashed a vehicle and fought with officers who caught up to him, police said.
Danny R. Emery, 36, was arrested after a pursuit that began Interstate 787, and ended when he hit a vehicle in Albany and tried to flee on foot, according to State Police.
Troopers tried to stop a vehicle heading south on 787 at a high rate of speed just before 9:30 p.m. when it fled into Albany, hitting another vehicle and driving off. The driver ultimately was tracked to a home on Livingston Avenue in Albany, where he fled on foot but was caught after a fight with police, authorities said.
Emery was charged with misdemeanor counts of assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing of a police officer, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.
He was sent to Albany County Jail pending arraignment.
Emery is no stranger to police chases, as he is on parole for a felony attempted assault conviction in Warren County in 2011 that stemmed from a car chase that injured a state parole officer. He was sentenced to 7 years in that case, and has prior felony convictions for burglary and criminal mischief.
