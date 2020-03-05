South Glens Falls man headed to prison for robbery
South Glens Falls man headed to prison for robbery

BALLSTON SPA — A South Glens Falls man who was involved in a robbery in Clifton Park last spring has been sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison.

Steven P. Bielecki,, 27, pleaded guilty to third-degree robbery, a felony, for a May 9 theft from a victim who was not publicly identified. Bielecki and a co-defendant were arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office in July.

Saratoga County Judge James Murphy imposed a 1- to 3-year prison term.

A co-defendant, Keith O. Granger, 28, of Fort Edward, was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in prison last month. He had a prior felony conviction that will result in him serving a longer stint before becoming eligible for parole.

