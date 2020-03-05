South Glens Falls man headed to prison for robbery

BALLSTON SPA — A South Glens Falls man who was involved in a robbery in Clifton Park last spring has been sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Steven P. Bielecki,, 27, pleaded guilty to third-degree robbery, a felony, for a May 9 theft from a victim who was not publicly identified. Bielecki and a co-defendant were arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office in July.

Saratoga County Judge James Murphy imposed a 1- to 3-year prison term.

A co-defendant, Keith O. Granger, 28, of Fort Edward, was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in prison last month. He had a prior felony conviction that will result in him serving a longer stint before becoming eligible for parole.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0