South Glens Falls man headed to prison for attacking woman

QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls man who was arrested last month for headbutting a woman as she was holding a child is headed to state prison for up to 3 years.

Dana M. Hughes Jr., 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated family offense, a felony, in connection with a Nov. 10 incident at an unspecified location in Glens Falls.

Police said he got in an argument with a woman who had an order of protection against him, during which he headbutted her as she held a young child, and shoved her. The woman suffered minor injuries, but Hughes fled and could not be located when the attack was reported. He was arrested 10 days later.

Hughes was charged with felony aggravated offense as well as misdemeanor charges of assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal contempt, and the felony plea satisfied all of the charges.

He has at least one prior felony conviction that mandates he serve a state prison term for any subsequent felony within 10 years. Hughes is to be sentenced Feb. 10 by Warren County Judge John Hall, and faces 1.5 to 3 years in prison.

