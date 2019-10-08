BALLSTON SPA — A 31-year-old South Glens Falls man has been sentenced to probation for driving drunk with a child in his vehicle.
Travis J. Varney, of Circle Drive, pleaded guilty in August to felony aggravated driving while intoxicated in connection with an arrest last May 25 by State Park Police in Saratoga Springs.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The charge is filed when a person drives drunk with a child age 15 or younger in a vehicle.
Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced Varney on Monday to 5 years on probation and imposed a fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.