BALLSTON SPA — A 31-year-old South Glens Falls man has been sentenced to probation for driving drunk with a child in his vehicle.

Travis J. Varney, of Circle Drive, pleaded guilty in August to felony aggravated driving while intoxicated in connection with an arrest last May 25 by State Park Police in Saratoga Springs.

The charge is filed when a person drives drunk with a child age 15 or younger in a vehicle.

Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced Varney on Monday to 5 years on probation and imposed a fine.

