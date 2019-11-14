BALLSTON SPA — A four-time felon from South Glens Falls who burglarized a home in Corinth shortly after his release from jail and then fought with police faces a seven-count felony indictment handed up this week in Saratoga County Court.
Christian M. Crannell, 42, of Saratoga Avenue, was arrested July 15 after the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a burglary in progress at a home on county Route 10. He was found near the home when a sheriff's officer arrived.
Crannell allegedly stole money and other valuables and damaged the home, and then lied to police about his identity and damaged a Sheriff’s Office patrol car, authorities said.
Police said a woman who was watching the home for the owner arrived there to find Crannell inside, confronted him and he fled. The occupants did not know him.
When placed in a Sheriff’s Office patrol car, he tampered with doors and smeared feces inside the back seat of the vehicle, police said.
A Saratoga County grand jury filed counts of robbery, burglary, grand larceny and criminal mischief. The robbery charge alleges he forcibly stole property from someone during the incident.
He is being held in Saratoga County Jail pending arraignment later this month in Saratoga County Court.
Crannell faces up to 25-years-to-life in state prison as a "persistent" felon because of his criminal record.
He has at least four felony convictions, including one for a felony count of criminal possession of a weapon for a July 2012 home invasion in Greenfield. He served 6 years in prison in that case and was paroled in February.
He also has convictions for criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of marijuana, state corrections records show.
Crannell is being represented by attorney Andrew DeLuca.
