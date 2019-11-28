{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A South Glens Falls man who was arrested in April on a felony child pornography charge has been indicted on 27 additional charges.

Gordon J. Jones, 62, of Hudson Street, faces 28 charges of possessing a sexual performance by a child that stem from an investigation by State Police earlier this year. He was arrested last April 11.

The charges were filed because he allegedly possessed performance that includes sexual conduct by a child less than 17 years of age. Investigators discovered the material after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about Jones' activity.

Jones has pleaded not guilty, and faces up to 4 years in state prison on each charge.

He is free pending prosecution in Saratoga County Court.

