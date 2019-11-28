BALLSTON SPA — A South Glens Falls man who was arrested in April on a felony child pornography charge has been indicted on 27 additional charges.
Gordon J. Jones, 62, of Hudson Street, faces 28 charges of possessing a sexual performance by a child that stem from an investigation by State Police earlier this year. He was arrested last April 11.
The charges were filed because he allegedly possessed a performance that includes sexual conduct by a child less than 17 years of age. Investigators discovered the material after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about Jones' activity.
Jones has pleaded not guilty, and faces up to 4 years in state prison on each charge.
He is free pending prosecution in Saratoga County Court.
