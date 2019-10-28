Editor's Note: The initial news item on this accident had incorrect address and age information as provided by State Police.
LONG LAKE — A South Glens Falls man was critically hurt Saturday morning when he crashed a four-wheeler on a remote road, police said.
Logan J. Carpenter, 30, was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment of a severe head injury, according to State Police.
Authorities said he was riding on Minerva Club Road around 11:30 a.m. when the all-terrain vehicle went off the road and Carpenter was thrown from it. Police said he was travelling at "high speed," and was not wearing a helmet.
He was listed in critical condition as of early Monday, according to police. The State Police investigation was continuing.
