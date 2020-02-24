South Glens Falls man charged with DWI

GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls man was charged with drunken driving after he drove into the back of another vehicle on Glen Street on Saturday night, according to police.
The 6:30 p.m. crash on Glen Street caused a minor back injury to a person in the vehicle that was hit by Gerald F. Scalera, 39,, authorities said.
You have free articles remaining.
Scalera was found to be intoxicated, with resulted in a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge against him as well as a ticket for following too closely, according to Glens Falls Police.
Scalera was released pending prosecution in Glens Falls City Court.
Glens Falls Police Officer William Dawson made the arrest.