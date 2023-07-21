GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls is facing a driving while intoxicated charge following a traffic stop.

Sean P. Daley, 26, was stopped by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at around 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday after he was observed committing unspecified traffic offenses on Broad Street in the City of Glens Falls. Police found him to be intoxicated and he was subsequently arrested, according to a news release.

Daley submitted to a breath test, which had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15% — more than twice the legal limit. Palmer was processed and released with paperwork for him to return to court in the near future.

The arrest was made by Patrol Officer N. K. Rysedorph.