South Glens Falls man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries

WHITE CREEK — A 39-year-old South Glens Falls man was arrested after a Washington County grand jury indicted him on multiple charges in connection to burglaries in White Creek, police said.

Brad N. Callanan has been charged with 24 counts pertaining to burglary, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal mischief and petit larceny.

Callanan burglarized and stole money from Rusty's Car Wash on state Route 22 in White Creek on two separate occasions in the fall of 2021, totaling more than $1,000, police said.

According to Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy, Callanan also stole property from the Dollar General store on Route 22 in White Creek during the same time period.

In addition, he stole a wallet from a vehicle parked at the Dollar General store in Salem, police said.

Callanan was subsequently arrested in Mechanicville in possession of the stolen wallet and credit cards, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

He was arraigned in Washington County Court and is being held at the Saratoga County Jail.

Callanan is being supervised by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

