SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls Police patrol car was damaged and officers had to dodge salvos of saliva when a local man was arrested for shoplifting on Friday, according to police.

Dilgit Singh, 39, of Marine Drive, South Glens Falls, faces numerous charges after the incident in the parking lot of Hannaford, South Glens Falls Police said.

Officers were sent to the store to arrest a shoplifter, but the suspect ran off and tried to hide behind a car. When the man was located, he tried to hit officers and spit at them, then dented a patrol car when he was taken into custody, according to police.

No injuries reported, other than to the patrol car.

Singh was charged with misdemeanor counts of petit larceny, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and reckless endangerment of property, records show. He was released, pending prosecution in Moreau Town Court.

South Glens Falls Police officers Joe Bethel and Kyle Kolar made the arrest.

