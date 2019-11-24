SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A steady drizzle did not dampen the enthusiasm of those that gathered for the 40th annual South Glens Falls Holiday Parade.
Attendees lined up on either side of Route 9 wearing ponchos and carrying umbrellas to see the various floats. The Rev. Tony Childs served as grand marshal for the parade, which began at Feeder Dam Road and traveled to the village.
This year’s theme was “Holiday Music” and featured musical performances, including from Guiding Steps Dance Studio and Bolton Dance Company, and themed floats.
Danielle Greene lives in Glenville, but grew up in the South Glens Falls area, so she did not let the weather stop her from attending the parade. Her family also included her husband Kyle, 5-year-old Brynne, 3-year-old Morgan and 5-month-old Garrett and the children’s grandmother Rita Perry.
She said the only negative was forgetting to bring something to collect all the candy that was being tossed from floats.
“Last year, we had the diaper pail full of candy,” she said.
She thanked her husband for being a good sport, despite the weather.
“His favorite part of the parade is when his wife makes him come two hours early,” she said.
Perry said on a nice day, people need to get there that early.
Jennifer Langlois said her 14-year-old daughter Jasmine was dressed up in the Hudson Falls tiger costume and marching with the cheerleaders.
Marcus Langlois, 11, said he was looking forward to Christmas. He put a telescope on his wish list.
“I want to look at all the stars and planets,” he said.
Scott Suckman, sales associate for Emerich Sales & Service, was pulling the Grinch float — complete with mountain and Christmas tree for Whoville. He said it took a couple of weeks to put the float together.
He likes seeing the enthusiasm from kids.
Joey Gilligan, of South Glens Falls, was wearing green face paint as part of his own portrayal of the Grinch. His mother was doing the Emerich float.
Gilligan’s character was apparently rubbing off on his 4-year-old cousin, Benjamin Wood of Corinth, who said he was “allergic to Christmas.”
Rick Vance, of Vance Acres, had possibly the most important job during the parade — caring for his horses Winslow and Buck, who pulled Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
“I like the holiday spirit,” he said.
Callesandra Muratori, 8, of South Glens Falls, was riding the Polar Express float. She said her favorite part of the parade is “being able to hand out candy.”
Four-year-old Jackson Becker, of South Glens Falls, was on the hunt for that candy, which was being tossed from floats.
“This is great. We just got rid of our Halloween candy,” said his father Matt Becker.
“No lunch or dinner tonight. Just candy,” he added.
Mother Kimberly Becker, who had 3-month-old Kendall in tow said she enjoys the event.
“It gets you in the spirit. You get to see everyone,” she said.
They attend the parade every year — rain or shine.
“It doesn’t matter,” Matt Becker said.
