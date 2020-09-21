South Glens Falls Holiday Parade canceled this year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The 41st annual South Glens Falls Holiday Parade, normally held on the Sunday prior to Thanksgiving, has been canceled because of the pandemic.

South Glens Falls firefighters asked the Village Board if they could march with restrictions in place, but village officials said there would be no way to stop hundreds of people from lining the streets.

"Our attorney advised that it’s a mass gathering and we couldn’t have it," said Mayor Harry Gutheil. "I just hope we’re back to normal this time next year."

Firefighters are still searching for an alternative.

"When the fire company is ready to put out information about potential Plan B, we will put out an official press release to all local media. Parade plans (albeit different from usual) are still in the planning stages," the fire department said in response to a question about the cancellation. "The village had recommended a change in format and we are taking that into consideration."

It's not clear what would be acceptable to the village. Gutheil is taking the virus seriously.

"I don't want to get it and I don't want to give it to anyone," he said. "The sooner we get this behind us, the better off we’ll be."