South Glens Falls High School going virtual

South Glens Falls High School will be virtual through Jan. 25, after five members of the high school community tested positive for coronavirus Monday.

In addition, a member of the Harrison Avenue School community and a member of the Moreau Elementary School community tested positive.

The high school must go virtual because so many staff are quarantined, school officials said in an email to the community.

"While it is always our first priority to maintain in-person instruction, we will be shifting to online instruction because of high school staffing issues and the lack of available substitutes. Moving to online learning will ensure we can continue to teach our students," the email said. "Our district buildings continue to be safe places, but this is a unique situation."

The school district is running a drive-up COVID test for students Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The testing will be in the back parking lot at the high school. No appointment is required.

