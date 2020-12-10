South Glens Falls High School goes virtual

South Glens Falls High School is going virtual until Christmas break.
School officials said Thursday that they made the decision because so many teachers and staff need to quarantine.
The situation began when a person came to school Thursday morning and later tested positive for coronavirus.
By mid-day, everyone that needed to quarantine had been contacted.
School will remain virtual through Dec. 21, the last day of school until Jan. 4.
“Please know that this was an incredibly difficult decision that was made in consultation with the Saratoga County Public Health Services. We know the importance of keeping our students in school, however, with the amount of high school staff impacted, we simply have to move to a remote learning model to ensure that all students are receiving instruction,” Superintendent Kristine Orr wrote in a letter to the community.
On Wednesday, the school district learned of three new cases: a student at Harrison Avenue Elementary School, one teacher or staff member at Moreau Elementary School, and one teacher or staff member at the High School, according to the state database.
In the last week, two students, three teachers or staff and the latest individual have tested positive.
At the high school alone, two teachers or staff have tested positive in the last week, before the most recent case.
But those cases come as the caseload in Saratoga County has skyrocketed.
“There is not a COVID outbreak in the district,” she said. “This is not considered a school closure, but a shift in instructional model. I want to remind families that our school buildings continue to be a safe place, but this is a unique situation.”
Only the High School building is closed.
