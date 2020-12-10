South Glens Falls High School goes virtual until Christmas break

On Wednesday, the school district learned of three new cases: a student at Harrison Avenue Elementary School, one teacher or staff member at Moreau Elementary School, and one teacher or staff member at the high school, according to the state database.

In the last week, two students, three teachers or staff and the latest individual have tested positive.

At the high school alone, two teachers or staff have tested positive in the last week, before the most recent case.

But those cases come as the caseload in Saratoga County has skyrocketed.

“There is not a COVID outbreak in the district,” she said. “This is not considered a school closure, but a shift in instructional model. I want to remind families that our school buildings continue to be a safe place, but this is a unique situation.”

Only the high school building is closed.

At the elementary schools, a few teachers have had to “pivot” to virtual instruction, but Orr said it was a victory to get to the end of the year with so few.