South Glens Falls High School goes virtual until Christmas break

South Glens Falls High School is going virtual until Christmas break.
School officials said Thursday that they made the decision because so many teachers and staff are quarantined.
The situation began last week, when a person tested positive, leading to quarantines of some staff. Then a person came to school Thursday morning and later tested positive for coronavirus.
By midday, everyone that needed to quarantine had been contacted and it was clear the high school wouldn’t have enough staff to stay open.
“It’s just unfortunate timing,” said Superintendent Kristine Orr. “The two weeks (of quarantine) are overlapping. We had staff members out last time and we had staff members this time.”
She also weighed the fact that local cases “are spiking a little” and that there are only seven class days left until vacation.
School will remain virtual through Dec. 21, the last day of school until Jan. 4.
“Please know that this was an incredibly difficult decision that was made in consultation with the Saratoga County Public Health Services. We know the importance of keeping our students in school, however with the amount of high school staff impacted we simply have to move to a remote learning model to ensure that all students are receiving instruction,” Orr wrote in a letter to the community.
On Wednesday, the school district learned of three new cases: a student at Harrison Avenue Elementary School, one teacher or staff member at Moreau Elementary School, and one teacher or staff member at the high school, according to the state database.
In the last week, two students, three teachers or staff and the latest individual have tested positive.
At the high school alone, two teachers or staff have tested positive in the last week, before the most recent case.
But those cases come as the caseload in Saratoga County has skyrocketed.
“There is not a COVID outbreak in the district,” she said. “This is not considered a school closure, but a shift in instructional model. I want to remind families that our school buildings continue to be a safe place, but this is a unique situation.”
Only the high school building is closed.
At the elementary schools, a few teachers have had to “pivot” to virtual instruction, but Orr said it was a victory to get to the end of the year with so few.
“Last summer, I had every teacher create a pivot plan,” she said. “It’s Dec. 10 and we’ve only had to invoke a few pivots. For us, as a district, kids need to be in school. We want schools open.”
No school spread
This week, 22 of the 42 cases in Warren County have been among people who were quarantined after being exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus. However, none of them had been exposed at school.
“The school districts continue to do a good job with protocols, and the staff/student infections are stemming from behaviors outside of the schools,” said county spokesman Don Lehman.
Greenfield death
Support Local Journalism
An 81-year-old man from Greenfield died Monday of coronavirus, Saratoga County reported.
His was the first death in the town. There are 30 people currently ill in the town.
Hospital discharges
A Warren County resident who was hospitalized for more than two weeks, in critical condition on a ventilator, has been discharged. Another person, who was not in critical condition, was also discharged. But another resident was admitted.
Throughout the region, hospitalizations increased from 243 patients to 253 patients, but the percentage of available beds stayed the same, at 26%. Any region in which hospital capacity stays stable will not face indoor dining limitations Monday.
Ticonderoga funeral cases
Essex County Department of Health put out a warning to attendees of a funeral, held on Dec. 4 at the Wilcox and Regan Funeral Home in Ticonderoga. Attendees also went to a reception afterward at a house in Putnam.
Several attendees have tested positive for coronavirus and the funeral was held during the infectious period for the virus.
Essex County recommended that all attendees monitor themselves for any symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and smell, through Dec. 18. Those who experience any symptoms should seek immediate testing, Essex County said in a news release. New York state's COVID testing hotline is at 1-888-364-3065.
North Warren pre-K class
A person in the pre-kindergarten classroom at North Warren Central School tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday night, so the district closed that classroom for the day. However, Warren County determined Thursday that no one needed to be quarantined and the class will return to in-person school Friday.
Queensbury Intermediate School
A person in the William H. Barton Intermediate School community tested positive Thursday, after being in school Wednesday. But proper protocols were followed and Warren County determined no one else needed to quarantine. The risk of transmission is minimal, the county said.
Glens Falls elementary school
A staff member at Jackson Heights Elementary School tested positive Wednesday, after being in the building on Monday, Glens Falls school officials said.
“The Health Department’s investigation found that no students were in prolonged contact with this adult, and therefore no precautionary exposure quarantines are necessary,” the school district wrote in a message on the website. “Every school keeps detailed, daily records of who was in each classroom, and when. The Health Department reviews these records and makes a medical determination on who, if anyone, should enter a precautionary exposure quarantine.”
Jackson Heights is remaining open.
Thursday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 12 new cases, for a total of 641 confirmed cases since March, and four recoveries, for a total of 490 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 116 people currently ill, and four are hospitalized. One is in critical condition.
- Of the new Warren County cases, one person caught the virus at a party, six people caught the virus from an infected acquaintance, one caught the virus at work and four people caught it from unknown sources.
- Washington County reported 17 news cases, for a total of 517 confirmed cases since March, and seven recoveries, for a total of 429 recoveries. There are 75 people currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized. Seven of the new cases are connected to known cases in which a person was exposed. The other 10 people caught the virus from unknown sources in the community.
- Saratoga County reported 70 new cases, for a total of 2,968 confirmed cases since March. There were seven recoveries, for a total of 1,959. There are 1,084 people currently ill and 23 are hospitalized, seven more than on Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include two Hadley residents (for a total of three), three Moreau residents (for a total of 19), five South Glens Falls residents (for a total of 12), one Victory resident (for a total of four) and two Wilton residents (for a total of 78).
- Still ill: five town of Corinth residents, five village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 16 Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, 10 town of Saratoga residents, six Schuylerville residents, seven South Glens Falls residents, three Victory residents and 76 Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported seven new cases, for a total of 311 cases since March. There are 58 people currently ill, five of whom are hospitalized.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 13 coronavirus patients and Glens Falls Hospital reported nine, including one transfer from Albany Medical Center Hospital.
- Great Meadow Correctional Facility has one sick inmate.
For Wednesday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 558 new cases, for a positive test rate of 5.7% and a seven-day average of 5.5%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 4.2% and a seven-day average of 3%. That’s the first day in which the daily positive test rate was above 3.5%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.4% and a weekly average of 2.5%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 4.9% and a seven-day average of 5.1%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 4.7% and a weekly average of 2.7%.
- Statewide, 10,178 people tested positive for coronavirus, an overall positive test rate of 5.15%.
- There were 5,164 people hospitalized Wednesday with coronavirus, and 92 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
