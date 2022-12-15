South Glens Falls High School goes remote

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — High school students returned to a familiar learning format from the pandemic Thursday in South Glens Falls.

A statement from the district on Thursday, as well as an alert on the district's website, states: "Due to issues with staffing, South High will be pivoting to virtual learning today."

The statement indicates only the high school was affected and the change was due to "staffing shortages" rather than an increase in COVID cases, which would have been the reason for virtual learning in the past.

According to the statement, students attending outside programming, ​such as BOCES, are still able to attend those programs, using personal transportation rather than through the school.